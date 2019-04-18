Two Arrested In March Shooting Death Of 14-Year-Old Raleigh Boy

According to authorities Police have charged 23-year-old Kenyon Tuck with murder and 20-year-old Alexis McCullough with accessory after the fact in the death of 14-year-old Jamahri Lucas. The shooting took place on March 22,nd. Police officers found Jamahri shot after responding to a shooting call on Sawpit Drive. Lucas was taken to WakeMed where he was pronounced dead. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: abc11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: