Tamera Mowry-Housley Says Foolishness Like Laura Ingraham’s Disrespect Of Nipsey Hussle Is Why Adam Left Fox News

Fox News host Laura Ingraham continues to face criticism, after she mocked the late rapper Nipsey Hussle on her show just hours after his memorial service. She also showed the wrong rapper when speaking on him.

“Yesterday in LA, thousands lined the streets to say goodbye to rapper Nipsey Hussle,” she said in disbelief during a taping of The Laura Ingraham Show on Friday. “This dear artist recently released a song called FDT ― F Donald Trump.”

She would go on to play a clip from the video, joking that the song was “wholesome.” And while Hussle was featured on the track, the song actually belongs to fellow L.A. rapper YG. Hussle wasn’t even shown in the video clip she posted so it’s clear they didn’t know who was whom or what. Still, the mockery continued.

“That’s a very creative refrain, very catchy,” she said while laughing with guest Raymond Arroyo. “The chorus, it goes on and on. Is that related to the lowest unemployment ever basically for African Americans?”

Social media wasn’t having the disrespect, and neither were celebrities who have been emotionally affected by the rapper’s passing. Tamera Mowry-Housley expressed her strong disdain for Ingraham’s behavior, and revealed one-sided “reporting” focused on getting people worked up is one of the main reasons her husband, Adam Housley, left the network last year.

“This is the reason why my husband left the news,” she said on “The Real” earlier this week. ”The issue with a lot of these opinionated shows is I feel like they’re more focused on riling people up with the state of their opinion instead of reporting the news, you know what I mean? And whether you like Nipsey’s music or message or not, you can’t dispute the fact of what he did with his community. He did something great. They could have reported that! And there is nothing funny about a man being murdered. Nothing! His children are now fatherless. He left behind a family that is mourning. That’s not funny to me at all.”

Housley, who had been a reporter for the network, quietly left it in the summer of 2018 amid rumors that he disapproved of the type of coverage Fox News was doing, and the focus, never critical, on the moves and behavior of Donald Trump.

“I could not be more proud of the journalism I did at the network, from war zones, to tsunamis, to watching miners pulled from the ground in Chile, I am grateful for the extraordinary opportunities to have a front seat to history and cover news all over the world,” he said in a statement at the time. “A huge thank you to the many Fox employees, especially behind the scenes, who have supported me every step of the way. We are friends for life.”

