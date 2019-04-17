Mr. Griffin: The Enemy Wants To Throw You Off From Your Destiny [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 04.17.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss
womens empowerment wee

Source: wee / CS

GRIFF shared a message Erica Campbell says everyday about how the enemy tries to throw us off our path. He spoke about how when he was younger he used to be an instigator and in some ways he still is.

GRIFF would play pranks on some of the kids by letting them walk away and then kick their ankles so that they trip. He would walk away laughing, but it showed GRIFF was always going to do something in comedy.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

That was GRIFF’s plan and after getting fired from several jobs, going into the Army, facing divorce and all GRIFF is still following the path that God is leading him down and doing what he’s passionate about.

SEE ALSO: Mr. Griffin: “You Know When You Know” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to the full “Mr. Griffin” about why you will still get to your destiny despite the enemy up top!

GRIFF "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

10 photos Launch gallery

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

Continue reading See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF’s “Faith By The Numbers” Show!

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Mr. Griffin: The Enemy Wants To Throw You Off From Your Destiny [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 6 days ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 1 week ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 1 week ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 1 week ago
04.09.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.19
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 3 weeks ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 3 weeks ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 1 month ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 1 month ago
03.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close