Mr. Griffin: The Enemy Wants To Throw You Off From Your Destiny [VIDEO]

GRIFF shared a message Erica Campbell says everyday about how the enemy tries to throw us off our path. He spoke about how when he was younger he used to be an instigator and in some ways he still is.

GRIFF would play pranks on some of the kids by letting them walk away and then kick their ankles so that they trip. He would walk away laughing, but it showed GRIFF was always going to do something in comedy.

That was GRIFF’s plan and after getting fired from several jobs, going into the Army, facing divorce and all GRIFF is still following the path that God is leading him down and doing what he’s passionate about.

Listen to the full “Mr. Griffin” about why you will still get to your destiny despite the enemy up top!

