#KevinMcCall ‘s luck hasn’t been the greatest most recently. He was just arrested after police received a 911 call that there has been a disturbance.

That disturbance appeared to be #KevinMcCall and alleged girlfriend. He was charged with one felony count of injuring a spouse for an incident that took place back in January 2019. His bail has been set to $75,000. Whew!

In the past, we recall his relationship with model #EvaMarcille and their dispute over their daughter #MarleyRae. #Kevin was also into a disagreement with singer #ChrisBrown for some reason, as they were both on the song #Deuces, that Kevin wrote.

We hope that #KevinMcCall gets released and all is well on his end.

Locked Up! Singer #KevinMcCall Is Currently Being In Jail For Domestic Abuse Charges was originally published on hiphopnc.com

