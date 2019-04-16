‘Today’ Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb Adopts Another Precious Baby Girl [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Via Bossip:
Congrats are in order for Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb, as she welcomed her latest addition to the family — a baby girl she secretly adopted.
Announcing the news this morning via telephone, as Today aired, Kotb’s co-anchors could barely hold it together. “It’s a girl!” she told them.”Her name is Hope.” Meet Hope Catherine Kotb below.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
As for how big sis Haley is taking the news, Kotb’s hilariously revealed “This morning at breakfast she was trying to feed her her raspberries and I was like, ‘Not yet, babe.’”
“My heart just grew,” she told her co-anchors about the moment she met little Hope. “I can’t believe it’s happening, y’all.”
SEE ALSO: 8-Year-Old Asks Stepdad To Adopt Her In Emotional Proposal [VIDEO]
Hoda previously adopted her first daughter, Haley Joy, in 2017. Congratulations Hoda!
This Shirt Saves Lives – Radio Cares For St. Jude Kids [PHOTOS]
This Shirt Saves Lives – Radio Cares For St. Jude Kids [PHOTOS]
1. Erica CampbellSource:Radio One Indy 1 of 15
2. GriffSource:Radio One 2 of 15
3. Willie Moore Jr.Source:Radio One 3 of 15
4. St. Jude KidsSource:Radio One 4 of 15
5. Adrienne and Israel HoughtonSource:Radio One 5 of 15
6. St. Jude KidsSource:Radio One 6 of 15
7. Jermaine DollySource:n/a 7 of 15
8. St. Jude KidsSource:Radio One 8 of 15
9. Actor, Lamman RuckerSource:St. Judes 9 of 15
10. Actress, Monyetta ShawSource:St. Judes 10 of 15
11. Singer, Bryan Courtney WilsonSource:St. Judes 11 of 15
12. This Shirt Saves LivesSource:St. Judes 12 of 15
13. This Shirt Saves LivesSource:St. Judes 13 of 15
14. St. Jude KidsSource:St. Judes 14 of 15
15. St. Jude KidsSource:St. Judes 15 of 15
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- BET’s “Sunday Best” To Return To Television!
- Dr. Tony Evans Asks For Prayers After His Wife’s Cancer Returns
- Wendy Williams Is Working On A ‘New Life’ For Her, Her Son, Announces End Of Sobriety Treatment
‘Today’ Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb Adopts Another Precious Baby Girl [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com