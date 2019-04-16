CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Wendy Williams’ Husband Breaks Silence

31 reads
Leave a comment
Wendy Williams

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

In a statement to The Blast Kevin Hunter gave a formal public apology to Williams  , “28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world. I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally.”

He goes on to say, “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

In regards to the future, he says, “No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you.”

Last week it was reported that after 21 years of marriage Williams’ decided to file for divorcee after Hunter admitted that he was unfaithful in their marriage. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: msn.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 5 days ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 6 days ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 1 week ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 1 week ago
04.09.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.19
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 3 weeks ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 3 weeks ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 1 month ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 1 month ago
03.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close