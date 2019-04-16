The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel Movie Set to Premiere Next Year

The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel are excited about their latest venture. YES! The Clark Sisters will soon have their life story premiere on Lifetime Television next year.

Several gospel artists have already been tapped to be in the movie including Christina Bell who plays Twinkie Clark alongside Lovecraft Country’s Aunjanue Ellis who plays Mattie Moss Clark, Kierra Sheard who plays her mother, Karen Clark, Sheléa Frazier as Dorinda, Raven Goodwin as Denise and Angela Birchett as Jacky.

Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott are executive producers of the television movie, which recently finished filming. The movie will detail the Clark Sisters’ humble beginnings and struggles to find their place, to later becoming the best-selling Gospel group in the music world. The biopic will feature re-recordings of some of The Clark Sisters biggest hits, such as the all-time classic “You Brought the Sunshine.”

The First Ladies of Gospel will be in Richmond, VA, May 10th for a Pre-Mothers Day Concert at the Altria. Be sure to get your tickets.

Congratulations Ladies on the upcoming movie!

