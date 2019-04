Join The Light 103.9 out in the community this Saturday with Word Of God Fellowship for their 3000 plus Egg Hunt at 3000 Rock Quarry Rd. in Raleigh.

It’s the annual Easter Egg Extravaganza with fun, games, bouncy houses, music and more.

Saturday April 20th from 9am – 11am. Join us for the 3000 plus Easter Egg Hunt at 3000 Rock Quarry Rd. with Word of God Fellowship and The Light 103.9.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: