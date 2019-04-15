Church To Give Away Free Gas And Prayers On Good Friday

Good Friday is coming up soon and one church is trying to not just help out the community in a spiritual ways, but is also offering some assistance. According to the Christian Post the Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Baptist in New Orleans, Louisiana, will be giving away free gas to their community on Good Friday.

Executive Pastor Donna Williams mentioned that the gas give away will happen from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m while supplies last. It will take place at Sterling Express station located at 1667 Tchoupitoulas Street and the Gentilly-Paris Shell located at 2035 Gentilly Boulevard.

Williams said, “We do this as a way of giving back to the community. This is the second year that we will be doing it. We call it [the] Greater Good Friday Gas Giveaway. We plan to service 250 people and we have two different gas stations that they give the gas away, so once we reach the amount that we expect to giveaway then unfortunately we just have to turn some people away.”

The church will also be offering prayers as well as an invitation for people to join them to worship on Easter Sunday at Greater St. Stephen Baptist.

Williams said, “I would say maybe 20 percent [showed up]. We give them cards and we ask them to bring the cards and we have a small reception planned for them, those who show up.”

Larissa Mendoza Posted 7 hours ago

