Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier and Tor Campbell Take You To Church For A Dance Workout [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier demonstrates upper and lower body dance movements that you might do or see in church. Check out the video up top and give it a try at 3 sets of 15 reps!

Ready? Let’s move!

