1 reads Leave a comment
We are looking for designers of Streetwear , Casual , Evening, Plus Size, and Avant Garde. Join us on April 18th at Triangle Town Center (5929 Trainangle Town Blvd Raleigh, NC 27616)
RELATED: Women’s Empowerment 2019 Fashion Suite Special Guest Cynthia Bailey
CONTEST RULES HERE
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
CONTEST RULES HERE
For the Latest Entertainment News:Follow @foxy107104
Latest…
- Babies Were Nearby When Wake County Man Alleged To Murder Man During Drug Deal
- Women’s Empowerment Designer Search
- Petitions To Fire Laura Ingraham Pop Up After She Disrespects Nipsey Hussle
- Drunk Driving & Dark Roads May Be Behind Death Of New York Couple In Dominican Republic
- Body Cam Footage Shows CMPD Officer Shooting, Killing Danquirs Franklin
- Wendy Williams Is Working On A ‘New Life’ For Her & Her Son, Announces End Of Sobriety Treatment
- Gabrielle Union Explains Why Her ‘Entire Household’ Went To Pride Parade To Support Zion Wade
- Spice Of LHHATL Is Tired Of Her Light-Skinned Friends Acting Like Colorism Isn’t Real
- #SayHerName: Is There A Serial Killer Preying On Black Women In Chicago?
- UPDATE: Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Saved from “Total Destruction”
Women’s Empowerment Designer Search was originally published on foxync.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours