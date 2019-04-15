Your Tax Day Freebies And Discounts

Here’s some great deals and discounts that may make your stressful last minute tax prep day a little better.

KONA ICE

Kona Ice has renamed Tax Day as National “Chill Out Day” at its shops. Stop by the company’s island-inspired trucks on April 15 for a free cup of tropical shaved ice. The shaved ice deal varies from truck to truck, but the company has over 600 franchise locations in 43 states. Visit the chain’s website for participating hours.

FIREHOUSE SUBS

Customers who buy a medium or large sub, chips and a drink will get a second medium-sized sandwich for free at Firehouse Subs. The offer is valid from April 15 through April 17.

HARDEE’S

Hardee’s will help taxpayers rise and shine with one free sausage biscuit on April 15 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at participating stores. Customers must say “made from scratch” in order to unlock the Tax Day freebie.

HOOTERS

From April 12 through April 15, kids (or “dependents,” if we’re talking taxes) can eat free at Hooters with any $15 adult purchase. Bring on the curly fries and boneless wings!

SCHLOTZSKY’S Head on over to one of Schlotzsky’s 350 locations on Tax Day for a free, small original sandwich (valued at $4.99) with the purchase of chips and a medium drink, which will set you back about $3.75.

Outback Steakhouse Outback Steakhouse is offering a FREE Bloomin’ Onion with any purchase on Monday, April 15! To get the freebie, just say “Bloomin’ Monday” to your server to receive the offer.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is offering Large 2-Topping Pizzas for $5.99 each through Monday, April 15!

Staples

Get 1 lb of free document shredding at participating locations through April 21, 2019.

