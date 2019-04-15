CLOSE
Scripture For The Week “Forgiveness”

Bible

Source: Chris Maddaloni / Getty

Luke 23:34 (NKJV)

Then Jesus said, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they do.”

Explanation:

Jesus asked God to forgive the people who were putting him to death—Jewish leaders, Roman politicians and soldiers, bystanders—and God answered that prayer by opening up the way of salvation even to Jesus’ murderers. Because we are all sinners, we all played a part in putting Jesus to death. The good news is that God is gracious. He will forgive us and give us new life through his Son.

Scripture For The Week “Forgiveness” was originally published on 955thelou.com

