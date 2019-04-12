CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

New York Man Awarded $110 Million In Lawsuit After Being Paralyzed By Falling Subway Debris

0 reads
Leave a comment
West 4th Subway Station in New York City

Source: Gary Hershorn / Getty

Via Bossip:

If subway fares start to rise again, this huge payout just might be one of the reasons why…

A man who was paralyzed from the waist down after MTA construction workers dropped a huge hunk of metal on him was awarded a whopping $110 million in a lawsuit against the agency, according to The New York Daily News.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

The decision came on Tuesday, almost three years after Robert Liciaga suffered from a severed spinal cord after a 10-foot railroad tie weighing more than 100 pounds fell on him as he rode his bike under the elevated subway tracks along Broadway in Bushwick.

Liciaga’s lawyers said that crews were performing rail replacement work on the line and did not properly barricade the area of the street where they were dumping debris. “There was a 12-foot opening that looked like a travel lane,” explained attorney Daniel O’Toole. “He goes into this area and the next thing he knows he wakes up in the hospital.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Now, the 26-year-old is living in a skilled nursing facility and will not be able walk for the rest of his life.

His lawyer explained, “His legs are in a constant state of spasm. He’s trying to stay positive and have hope for the future. He’s hoping this verdict will help him live in a better facility.” O’Toole said the MTA did not dispute the $40 million worth of care Liciaga will need for the rest of his life, but said the agency’s lawyers “fought us tooth and nail” for the remainder of the settlement. “They said it was 100% our guy’s fault,” O’Toole said.

SEE ALSO: Rest In Peace: Mom Falls To Her Death While Carrying Daughter Down NYC Train Station Steps

The MTA is planning on aggressively fighting the jury’s nine-figure decision. “This verdict is grossly excessive and we intend to pursue all avenues of appeal, in addition to asking the trial court to reduce the award,” said agency spokesman Max Young. The jury’s decision comes just over a month after a massive wooden beam fell from an elevated No. 7 train track in Woodside, Queens, nearly impaling a man waiting in his car below.

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

40 photos Launch gallery

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

Continue reading Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

New York Man Awarded $110 Million In Lawsuit After Being Paralyzed By Falling Subway Debris was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 1 day ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 2 days ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 3 days ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 3 days ago
04.09.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.19
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 3 weeks ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 3 weeks ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 4 weeks ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 4 weeks ago
03.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close