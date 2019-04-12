CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Bryan Popin Debuts Video For “All Back” Featuring Tennessee State University’s Gospel Choir

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 17 GMA Dove Awards

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

You can always count on Bryan Popin to produce some sanctified turn up music! His latest is “All Back,” in which he recently released a music video for. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The black and white video, released under Darkchild and his Little Boy Wonder Music label, features Tennessee State University’s New Direction Gospel Choir who helps bring all the energy to match Popin’s. We’re pretty sure the foot-stomping track is going to make its way to your church soon… 

Watch: 

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Bryan Popin Debuts Video For “All Back” Featuring Tennessee State University’s Gospel Choir was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 1 day ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 2 days ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 3 days ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 3 days ago
04.09.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.19
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 3 weeks ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 3 weeks ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 4 weeks ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 4 weeks ago
03.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close