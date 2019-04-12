CLOSE
Kirk Franklin Gears Up To Release 13th Album, ‘Long Live Love’

With the new season comes new music from Kirk Franklin. Back in winter he released “Love Theory,” and on May 31, he’ll drop a new album titled Long Live Love, in which the popular song is featured. Long Live Love will stand as Franklin’s 13th studio album! 

It comes just in time for his 2nd annual Exodus Music & Arts Festival going down on May 26 in Irving, Texas where Fred Hammond, The Clark Sisters, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Travis Greene, VaShawn Mitchell, Kelontae Gavin and Jonathan McReynolds are slated to perform. 

It’s going to be a busy summer for the gospel legend who will also return to his title as the host of BET’s Sunday Best when it returns this year and kicks off his Long Live Love tour featuring Koryn Hawthorne in July. 

Regardless of where you are in the coming months, you’re bound to see a bit of Franklin before Fall gets here. And when fall gets here, we anticipate more news and the same energy. Get ready! 

