James Fortune: “My Greatest Moments Was When God Is All I Had Left”

Get Up Erica
| 04.12.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

James Fortune’s powerful voice and beautiful lyrics make us fall in love with his music more and more. The gospel singer recently released his single “I Am” and it’s truly a blessing.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Fortune is excited about this song because it made him reflect on his life a lot.

He began talking about some hard times in life and said, “My greatest moments was when God is all I had left.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Fortune remembered when people had left his side and different things were going on in his life that he couldn’t handle.

SEE ALSO: James Fortune Shares How He Uses Style In His Ministry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

He mentioned that God is our way maker and learned more about him in the valley’s and not the mountains. Fortune has everything he needs because of God and is thankful for it.

He’s excited about the upcoming album that will be released in August. Make sure you listen to the full interview with James Fortune up top!

James Fortune Blesses The Stage At Sounds Of Inspiration! [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

James Fortune Blesses The Stage At Sounds Of Inspiration! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading James Fortune Blesses The Stage At Sounds Of Inspiration! [PHOTOS]

James Fortune Blesses The Stage At Sounds Of Inspiration! [PHOTOS]

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

James Fortune: “My Greatest Moments Was When God Is All I Had Left” was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 1 day ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 2 days ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 3 days ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 3 days ago
04.09.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.19
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 3 weeks ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 3 weeks ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 4 weeks ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 4 weeks ago
03.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close