James Fortune: “My Greatest Moments Was When God Is All I Had Left”

James Fortune’s powerful voice and beautiful lyrics make us fall in love with his music more and more. The gospel singer recently released his single “I Am” and it’s truly a blessing.

Fortune is excited about this song because it made him reflect on his life a lot.

He began talking about some hard times in life and said, “My greatest moments was when God is all I had left.

Fortune remembered when people had left his side and different things were going on in his life that he couldn’t handle.

He mentioned that God is our way maker and learned more about him in the valley’s and not the mountains. Fortune has everything he needs because of God and is thankful for it.

He’s excited about the upcoming album that will be released in August. Make sure you listen to the full interview with James Fortune up top!

