Kathie Lee Gifford Releases Short Film “The God Who Sees” Before Leaving ‘Today’ Show [VIDEO]

After 11 years of co-hosting NBC’s “Today” show, Kathie Lee Gifford is leaving. According to the Christian Post the Emmy Award winner released her short film, “The God Who Sees,” featuring Nicole C Mullen.

The film was shot in Israel and directed by Gifford. Mullen not only stars in the film, but she also sings. Some of the storyline is about characters in the Bible who experienced time in the desert and God saw them through.

In an Instagram post, Mullen said, “Can you identify with Hagar the single mother, Ruth the widow, David from shepherd boy to King … but still struggling? Or how about Mary of Magdela whose mental illness was caused by demonic forces? Ever been afraid, uncertain, worried, on the run?”

The title of this film is based on one of God’s biblical names El Ro-ee and it translates to “The God Who Sees Me.”

Gifford shared a testimony saying, “God was giving us something special.”

She also mentioned God wanted her to go to Israel to shoot the video for this film.

Gifford said, “It needed the Holy Land. It needed to set this woman representing all the people in the desert experiences that they’re having. Then I started seeing what she should be wearing, how she should have her hair, how the wind should take a scarf that she’s carrying. I knew from going to Israel as often as I have where I wanted her on a ledge singing.”

Mullen and Gifford hope that people are touched by the Holy Spirit when they see this film.

Watch “The God Who Sees” below!

