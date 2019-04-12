“Funny Fun Friday’s” With Comedian Akintunde

Local
04.12.19
27th Annual Stellar Awards Nomination Announcement & Concert

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

 

 

Melissa’s Funny Fun Friday’s was visited by comedian Akintunde who gives us some of his favorite bits and showcases his latest song “Please Stop Sleeping In Church.”

NEW SINGLE AVAILABLE NOW

iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Google-Play, Napster, and all digital music platforms

From his upcoming comedy Album & DVD “Because I Said So”

 

Akintunde is a Dove Award Winning 25 Year Comedy Veteran and Speaker. He is, also, a sought after screen and television writer with over 350 original television episodes of writing credits.  Akintunde has written for the “NAACP Image Awards” , “It’s Showtime At The Apollo and worked as a Head Writer and Producer for Viacom, Inc. Akintunde has produced several comedy based tv specials and served as Executive Producer/ Director of a feature-length Documentary film.  He toured with Pastor Creflo Dollar for 3 years,  has been featured at TD Jakes’ Megafest conferences; made multiple appearances on TBN and was featured on Pat Robinson’s 700 Club. He is also the host of two nationally syndicated Radio shows.

 

Facebook: ComedianAkintunde

Instagram: ComedianAkintunde

Twitter: AkLaughs

Website: Akintunde.net

Repped By: The Assignment Agency – 1.800.280.0094

 

Link to Music Video: https://www.facebook.com/100012276152044/videos/683450298740836/UzpfSTEwMDAwMDM0ODUzNzEzNDoyMjc1MjQ3MzgyNDk2ODU3/

 

Link to ADDITIONAL RADIO FILES (Sound Bites & Jokes):  https://www.dropbox.com/home/PLEASE%20STOP%20SLEEPING%20IN%20CHURCH-FINAL%20FILES/ADDITIONAL%20FILES%20FOR%20RADIO

 

See the VIDEO

comedian Akintunde , Funny Fun Friday's

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
