“Funny Fun Friday’s” With Comedian Akintunde

Melissa’s Funny Fun Friday’s was visited by comedian Akintunde who gives us some of his favorite bits and showcases his latest song “Please Stop Sleeping In Church.”

From his upcoming comedy Album & DVD “Because I Said So”

Akintunde is a Dove Award Winning 25 Year Comedy Veteran and Speaker. He is, also, a sought after screen and television writer with over 350 original television episodes of writing credits. Akintunde has written for the “NAACP Image Awards” , “It’s Showtime At The Apollo and worked as a Head Writer and Producer for Viacom, Inc. Akintunde has produced several comedy based tv specials and served as Executive Producer/ Director of a feature-length Documentary film. He toured with Pastor Creflo Dollar for 3 years, has been featured at TD Jakes’ Megafest conferences; made multiple appearances on TBN and was featured on Pat Robinson’s 700 Club. He is also the host of two nationally syndicated Radio shows.

