Reagan Gomez-Preston And The Kids From The Parent’Hood Reunited And Yes, You Are That Old [PHOTO]

Via Madamenoire:

One of the more slept on but very entertaining and positive depictions of Black families in the ’90s came from Robert Townsend‘s sitcom, The Parent’Hood. The show aired on The WB for five seasons, from 1995 to 1999, and was about an upper middle-class family in Harlem. The successful series helped to launch the network.

Townsend was the star, but the kids featured often stole the show. The series ended nearly 20 years ago, and glimpses of the cast, aside from Townsend and Reagan Gomez-Preston, who played eldest daughter Zara, have been few and far between. But we’re getting the chance to take a brief walk down memory lane, as Gomez-Preston reunited with co-stars Curtis Williams, who played Nicholas, and Ashli Adams, who played the adorable Cece. The TV siblings came together for Adams’ baby shower, and Gomez posted a picture of them together for Wednesday’s National Siblings Day celebration. As Gomez-Preston put it, “Yes. You are that old.”

Everybody is fully grown! As you can see, Adams is preparing for motherhood. Gomez-Preston was most recently on Queen Sugar and did voice work on Steven Universe, and she’s also known for her intelligent and witty Twitter commentary. As for Williams, the last project attributed to him was back in 2007, when he appeared as a guest star on That’s So Raven.

SEE ALSO: BET’ “Sunday Best” To Return To Television!

Of course, they weren’t the only kids on the show — two are missing. That includes Kenn Blank, who played eldest child Michael, and Tyrone Dorzell Burton, who played troublemaker T.K., whose character was taken in by the family. Blank has done voice work for video games and animated series. Burton was last in a film called In Da Cut in 2013 and is into film-making. Blank can be found on Instagram, but hasn’t posted anything. Burton though, has plenty of images on his Instagram and still looks quite youthful.

Good to see everyone is well and that, even though it wasn’t everyone, some of the cast is still close enough to reunite. Now where’s our reboot?!

(Kidding!)

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Reagan Gomez-Preston And The Kids From The Parent’Hood Reunited And Yes, You Are That Old [PHOTO] was originally published on getuperica.com

