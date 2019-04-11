Christina Bell’s New Single ‘Going’ Hits Top 30

Christina Bell’s voice is powerful, angelic and makes fans want to put her music on repeat. The gospel singer has a new single out and it’s quickly rising to the top of the charts.

The single “Going,” was written by Isaiah Templeton, Shamarr Blake and was produced by D. Jamel Kimbrough. This song is a beautiful ballad the speaks on God’s mercy and is on the Top 30 chart.

Bell isn’t just doing great with her new music, but has also been casted in “The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel” biopic that is premiering on Lifetime Television next year. She will be playing Twinkie Clark.

She said, “I am excited about the doors that God has opened in this season of my life and career. It isn’t easy transitioning from a group to a solo artist, but God does all things well and His timing is perfect, so all I can say is ‘thank you Lord’. I appreciate the support for ‘Going’ and hope that the song blesses all who hear it. I can’t wait for everyone to see the Clark Sisters biopic. I had a great time filming it and it is an honor to be included in this project that tells their inspiring story.”

Listen to Christina Bell’s hit single “Going” below!

