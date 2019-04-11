Oprah Believes Meghan Markle Is Being Treated Unfairly In The Press: “She Just Has A Wonderful, Warm, Giving, Loving Heart”

Via Madamenoire:

The queen of media just came to the defense of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle in a recent CBS interview.

Oprah Winfrey sat down with her best friend Gayle King to discuss Winfrey’s latest endeavor with Prince Harry, a forthcoming mental health series that is slated to launch on Apple’s new streaming platform in 2020. During the segment, the duo delved into Markle and the coverage and the negative social media commentary that has followed her since her and Prince Harry went public with their relationship.

“I think she’s being portrayed unfairly, and I feel that if people really knew her they would know that she is not only everything we perceive of her in being graceful and dynamic in holding that position, but she just has a wonderful, warm, giving, loving heart,” Winfrey said of the mom-to-be. “I think it’s very unfair.”

Winfrey was speaking in direct relation to the micro aggressions and outright racist framing that has transpired in the media when stories about Markle arise. Winfrey also spoke as a friend of the couple after attending their wedding last year. She has also spent one-on-one time with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

At the beginning of the royal couple’s relationship, blogs and outlets attempted to pick Markle apart and belittle her accomplishments due to the fact that she was a Black woman who grew up in the United States. Even in her pregnancy the coverage hasn’t let up and continues to paint Markle as a difficult woman who has strained ties with other members of the royal family.

King, who was a guest at Markle’s baby shower in New York City said she was happy to see that the bad coverage doesn’t phase her.

“She’s very kind. She doesn’t seem to buy into [her bad press] though,” King said.

“I think that’s remarkable that despite everything that’s going on she does not read anything,” Winfrey responded in relation to Markle saying that she refuses the negative comments on social media.

