Ericaism: I Gotta Take Care Of Myself [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell juggles many different things family, career, marriage and so much more. Last week she had a moment as she was driving and began speaking to God about how she was stressed out.
Erica was worrying about if everything was going to work out, could she make every appointment and event. There was no way she could inspire people on the radio or by singing feeling the way she did.
Erica reminded herself that she must take care of herself. She also spoke about how sometimes we must not let stress get the best of us.
Make sure you watch all of the “Ericaism” up top!
