Watch The New Lion King Official Trailer

Disney's The Lion King stills

The live-action remake of “The Lion King” is here and set to hit theaters July 19.  All your favorites are back:  Simba, Nala, Timon and Pumba….

Directed by Jon Favreau, “The new teaser opens up with Simba and Nala coming face to face with Scar and his pack of hyenas—giving Disney lovers an up-close look at the famous villain,” E! News writes.

The star-studded cast includes Donald Glover (Simba), Beyoncé (Nala), Billy Eichner (Timon), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), John Oliver (Zazu), James Earl Jones (Mufasa) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar).

