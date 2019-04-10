Oprah Winfrey Donates $2 Million To Disaster Relief In Puerto Rico

via MadameNoire.com:

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has decided to donate $2 million to Puerto Rico disaster relief efforts, Huffington Post reports.

The island of Puerto Rico is reeling from devastation caused by two back-to-back hurricanes in 2017. Oprah made the decision to contribute to their restoration efforts after attending a “Hamilton” show in San Juan this year. Lin-Manuel, the creator and actor in the play and an activist, worked to bring the play to his birthplace. He continually frequents the island to visit his grandparents who still live there.

In the wake of the hurricanes, he founded Hispanic Federation and Flamboyan Arts fund. Oprah will contribute $1 million to each of his funds to aid in island rehabilitation programs.

“I was so moved by Lin-Manuel Miranda’s commitment to bring ‘Hamilton’ to Puerto Rico and support the community that served him growing up that I wanted to join in the revitalization efforts of an island so rich in culture, beauty and heritage,” Winfrey told press. “The needs of Puerto Rico and our fellow American citizens following the tragic hurricanes are still very real.”

Her announcement comes just days after Donald Trump falsely claimed PR received $91 billion in disaster relief money.

“Puerto Rico got 91 billion dollars for the hurricane, more money than has ever been gotten for a hurricane before, & all their local politicians do is complain and ask for more money. The pols are grossly incompetent, spend the money foolishly or corruptly, & only take from USA,” Trump said on April 2nd.

Lin Manuel disputed the President’s statement, saying $91 billion was the estimated damage, not the amount provided for relief.

They super didn’t.

91 Billion was the estimated DAMAGE.

Puerto Rico is still WAITING for most of their allocated relief funds, while our president lies to himself and lies to you. pic.twitter.com/lTK9kTmfJY — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 2, 2019

