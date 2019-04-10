Mr. Griffin: “You Know When You Know” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Stemmed from a recent moment where a bird followed him, GRIFF reflects on reminders of happiness and other small voices that give us instruction on things. He and Erica agree that it’s the holy spirit pushing you towards your destiny.

“You gotta know that thing is not you. You know when you know,” GRIFF said. Listen to his full message up top!

