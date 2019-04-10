Gas Explosion In Downtown Durham

A gas explosion in Durham has killed 1 person and left one firefighter in serious condition Wednesday morning. Fifteen others have been injured 15 and have been taken to local hospitals.

“I’ve never seen anything like it before,” Robin Jarvi said. “I was sitting at the traffic light…and I smelled heavy, heavy gas. There were people in the building. I saw a business owner put a sign that said ‘Business is closed for the day because of a gas leak.’ As soon as I went through the traffic light, the whole building exploded.”

