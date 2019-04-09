CLOSE
New York Couple Disappears During Caribbean Vacation

A New York couple has been missing after taking a vacation to the Dominican Republic. Concerned family members have said that the couple have been unaccounted for, for two weeks.

According to the New York Daily News, Orlando Moore and his girlfriend Portia Ravenelle were supposed to return to Mount Vernon, New York on March 27th. The couple left from Newark Airport four days before then.

Moore’s sister Lashay Turner said, “We’ve been calling DR and they said they didn’t make their flight. We also spoke to someone in U.S. Customs and they said my brother did not make his flight back here.”

The couple’s family members said they haven’t seen or heard from the couple in 13 days and their car is still sitting at the Newark Airport.

But according to social media, the couple did make it to DR. There were photos of the couple riding horses during their trip. Investigators showed that the couple checked out of the Grand Bahia Principe Cayacoa hotel in Samana, according to NBC.

Turner said that she believes something is going on. “This is definitely not my brother. He’s not going to run off on a hiatus and don’t tell his family and his daughter. I’m scared, I don’t know what’s going on.”

The State Department is said to working with authorities in Samana to search for the couple.

“When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts and share information with families however we can,” an official said in a statement to NBC. “The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State. We stand ready to provide appropriate assistance to U.S. citizens in need and to their families.”

