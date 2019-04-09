Faith Walking: Make Sure Your Character Is Stronger Than Your Resume [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 04.09.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Erica Campbell spoke about a friend that recently lost their job. When things like that happen we must realize that we didn’t lose our ability to do the job and the world will not end because of it.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

As we search for a new job we must let our character be stronger than our resume. People can see things on a resume, but when they meet us our character needs to show that we’re responsible, caring and can handle the tasks that will be in front of us.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Erica reflected on the fact that doors have closed for her, but God had another one for her to open. We also must handle losing our job the correct way.

SEE ALSO: Faith Walking: I Got Big, Bold Faith [VIDEO]

Even if we feel lost we must continue to be positive and not let our character diminish. Make sure you listen to the full “Faith Walking” up top!

Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" Rally

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join “When We All Vote” Rally [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Faith Walking: Make Sure Your Character Is Stronger Than Your Resume [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 12 hours ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 15 hours ago
04.09.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 1 week ago
04.01.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 1 week ago
04.01.19
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 2 weeks ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 2 weeks ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 3 weeks ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 4 weeks ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 4 weeks ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 4 weeks ago
03.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close