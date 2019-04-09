Faith Walking: Make Sure Your Character Is Stronger Than Your Resume [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell spoke about a friend that recently lost their job. When things like that happen we must realize that we didn’t lose our ability to do the job and the world will not end because of it.
As we search for a new job we must let our character be stronger than our resume. People can see things on a resume, but when they meet us our character needs to show that we’re responsible, caring and can handle the tasks that will be in front of us.
Erica reflected on the fact that doors have closed for her, but God had another one for her to open. We also must handle losing our job the correct way.
Even if we feel lost we must continue to be positive and not let our character diminish. Make sure you listen to the full “Faith Walking” up top!
Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]
