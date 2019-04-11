Free Real Estate Seminar: Secrets of Successful Buying & Selling

Join the Durham Business & Professional Chain for the real estate seminar: Secrets of Successful Buying & Selling. Latrice McFadden will discuss effective techniques, and little-known real estate secrets — whether you’re buying or selling.
The seminar is FREE but registration is required.
To Register Click Here
What: Secrets of Successful Real Estate Buying & Selling
Date: Thursday April 11, 2019
Time: 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM
Place: Phoenix Event Center Phoenix Crossing Shopping Center 810 Fayetteville Street Suite 101 Durham NC
Cost: FREE but registration required
Info: Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/2194927220768354/
Email durhambusinessprofessionalchain@frontier.com
Call 919-683-1047
