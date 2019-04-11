Grammy award-winning gospel singer and actor Tamela Mann has joined Weight Watchers to develop healthier habits and lose weight for herself and her family.

Speaking about her decision exclusively to Essence, the gospel star shared how her decision wasn’t just for herself but also to encourage others.

“I prayed about it for a minute to make sure that I wanted to make this step,” Tamela shared. “Looking over my life and just thinking about everything, I was like, man, it would be great to be an encouragement to somebody else and not just to help myself get over this journey I’ve been struggling with my whole life, because I’ve lost weight and gained weight, and lost weight. I’m really excited about the lifestyle change and to be able to have people that you can connect with and who can coach you.”

RELATED: David & Tamela Mann on Career Longevity, The Importance of Family & Madea’s Farewell

RELATED: Watch: David And Tamela Mann Release Music Video For ‘Mason Jar’

Tamela Mann Announced As New Weight Watchers Ambassador was originally published on praisehouston.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 16 mins ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: