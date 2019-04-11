CLOSE
Tamela Mann Announced As New Weight Watchers Ambassador

32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Show

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Grammy award-winning gospel singer and actor Tamela Mann has joined Weight Watchers to develop healthier habits and lose weight for herself and her family.

Speaking about her decision exclusively to Essence, the gospel star shared how her decision wasn’t just for herself but also to encourage others.

“I prayed about it for a minute to make sure that I wanted to make this step,” Tamela shared. “Looking over my life and just thinking about everything, I was like, man, it would be great to be an encouragement to somebody else and not just to help myself get over this journey I’ve been struggling with my whole life, because I’ve lost weight and gained weight, and lost weight. I’m really excited about the lifestyle change and to be able to have people that you can connect with and who can coach you.”

Tamela Mann Announced As New Weight Watchers Ambassador was originally published on praisehouston.com

