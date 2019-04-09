Priscilla Shirer Addresses The Challenges Christian Women In The Entertainment World Face

Priscilla Shirer joined several other women that work in Hollywood to speak during the panel “Women in Entertainment” at the NRB’s International Christian Media Convention. During the session according to the Christian Post, the ladies spoke about balancing their marriages, family life and careers all while following in the Lord’s path.

Shirer said, “There are seasons to a woman’s life, and certain things the Lord calls you to prioritize in one season are going to shift in another season. Our task is to tune in and ask the Lord, ‘What will honor You in this particular season of my life? What do I need to prioritize so that my priorities align with Yours during this season?’ And I give myself to those fully.”

The women on the panel also discussed how they prioritize working in the industry and how they incorporate their families into it. Shirer even shared that her kids helped out on the set of “War Room” and joined the cast for Bible study trips.

She said, “If there have been any opportunities that have arisen where it was clear that those lines were going to be called into question and that it was going to pull me away from what I knew was the first priority, then what I know for this season is that that’s not the task for me. It means that I have to say ‘no’ to a lot of things. But it means I get to say ‘yes’ to a whole lot of other things like being at my kid’s soccer game. That’s a big deal. Every no is a simultaneous yes. It’s a constant reprioritization. … It’s a constant thing that keeps us on our knees saying, ‘Lord, what will honor you in this season? How can I best organize my life so that I can prioritize what’s important to you?’”

During the panel all the women shared their passion for working in Hollywood and how God shows you your true calling.

Cindy Bond, CEO of Mission Pictures International said, “If this is truly your calling, where God has given you peace of knowing that you’re in the lane you’re supposed to be, don’t give up. When preparation meets opportunity, and when you get that chance, be prepared.”

Evy Baehr Carroll mentioned that it was an honor to moderate the event.

Carroll said, “It was such an encouraging time to discuss how God has orchestrated the path for many career women and shown us His faithfulness and hope in the entertainment industry. This is exactly our desire at Movieguide, to help encourage women and men to make great faith-filled content in the entertainment industry and fulfill God’s purpose in their lives.”

