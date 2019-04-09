Valerie Jarrett Shares How Meeting Michelle & Barack Obama In 1991 Forever Changed Her Life

Valerie Jarrett worked in politics for quite some time before becoming the senior advisor for President Barack Obama in 2009. In her new book “Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward,” she opens up her journey into politics, working in the White House and so many other topics.

During her interview, Jarrett talked about meeting Michelle Obama for the first time in 1991. She shared that Michelle was so warm, honest, educated and knew she wanted her to be on her growing team.

Michelle mentioned that she needed a couple of days before taking the job and Jarrett understood. Several days later she called Michelle and she spoke about her then fiancé , Barack being concerned that she was going from a law firm into the political atmosphere.

Jarrett at that time asked Michelle and Barack to have dinner with her to understand the job better. From that dinner date on she never regretted sitting down with them because it lead her to one of the best jobs and a friendship that would last a lifetime.

She also shared the touching moment about the day Barack’s healthcare bill passed and more.

