Welcome to the debut of our new inspirational segment “iPraise Sessions”. In our first session, we give you up and coming inspirational artist Sharon Rochell, who acoustically blesses us with her new single “iSing (Through It All)”.

iPraise Sessions: Sharon Rochell “iSing (Through It All)” was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

Pharoh Martin Posted 48 mins ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: