Ruth Carter Confirms Eddie Murphy And Arsenio Hall Will Star In The Coming to America Sequel

91st Academy Awards (Oscars 2019)

For a while now, there has been talk that there was a “Coming to America” sequel in the works. But for the longest, we didn’t know whether or not Eddie Murphy would be attached to the project. Now, thanks to an exclusive from costume designer and recent Oscar winner Ruth E. Carter we have proof that Murphy is attached.

She posted an image of Murphy and Arsenio Hall with her Oscar.

While Deborah Landis did the original costuming for the film, Carter will take over for the sequel. Apparently, Murphy and Hall won’t be the only ones to reprise their roles. James Earl Jones, Shari Headley (who portrayed Lisa McDowell) and John Amos are also said to be attached to the project.

Coming to America 2 will be directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow, Black Snake Moan) and written by Kenya Barris (black-ish).

SEE ALSO: Eddie Murphy Confirms ‘Coming To America’ 2 Is Coming

The storyline for the new film is centered around Prince Akeem and Semmi as they return to America to find Akeem’s long lost son…So perhaps he had a little affair while he was waiting for Lisa to give him the time of day. Barris will executive produce the film along with Murphy and Kevin Misher.

Ruth Carter Confirms Eddie Murphy And Arsenio Hall Will Star In The Coming to America Sequel was originally published on getuperica.com

