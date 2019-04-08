Via Madamenoire:
For a while now, there has been talk that there was a “Coming to America” sequel in the works. But for the longest, we didn’t know whether or not Eddie Murphy would be attached to the project. Now, thanks to an exclusive from costume designer and recent Oscar winner Ruth E. Carter we have proof that Murphy is attached.
Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
She posted an image of Murphy and Arsenio Hall with her Oscar.
While Deborah Landis did the original costuming for the film, Carter will take over for the sequel. Apparently, Murphy and Hall won’t be the only ones to reprise their roles. James Earl Jones, Shari Headley (who portrayed Lisa McDowell) and John Amos are also said to be attached to the project.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Coming to America 2 will be directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow, Black Snake Moan) and written by Kenya Barris (black-ish).
SEE ALSO: Eddie Murphy Confirms ‘Coming To America’ 2 Is Coming
The storyline for the new film is centered around Prince Akeem and Semmi as they return to America to find Akeem’s long lost son…So perhaps he had a little affair while he was waiting for Lisa to give him the time of day. Barris will executive produce the film along with Murphy and Kevin Misher.
5 Movies We’re Looking Forward To In 2019
5 Movies We’re Looking Forward To In 2019
1. "What Men Want"1 of 5
2. "Little"2 of 5
3. "Us"3 of 5
4. "The Sun Is Also A Star"4 of 5
5. "Captain Marvel"5 of 5
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Singer Tweet Speaks Out About Why She Won’t Attend Church Anymore, Compares Her Struggle To Le’Andria Johnson’s [VIDEO]
- Cast Revealed For The Clark Sisters Biopic Coming To Lifetime [VIDEO]
- Le’Andria Johnson On The Shock Of Winning A Grammy While Pregnant Out Of Wedlock [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Ruth Carter Confirms Eddie Murphy And Arsenio Hall Will Star In The Coming to America Sequel was originally published on getuperica.com