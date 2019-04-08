CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

New Burger King Mocks Asian Community With Obviously Offensive Chopsticks Ad

1 reads
Leave a comment
Burger King

Source: WENN.com / WENN

via Bossip:

We’ve watched a lot of companies over the last several months go down on social media over offensive advertising or selling products some believe are racist.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Burger King is now being accused of mocking the Asian community with a new advertisement.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

According to TheDrum, a New Zealand branch of the fast food chain is currently getting cooked online for the follow ad for their new “Vietnamese Sweet Chilli Tendercrisp burger.”

Burger King has yet to respond to this ad even after receiving backlash.

Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017

20 photos Launch gallery

Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017

Continue reading Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017

Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

New Burger King Mocks Asian Community With Obviously Offensive Chopsticks Ad was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 1 week ago
04.01.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 1 week ago
04.01.19
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 2 weeks ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 2 weeks ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 3 weeks ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 4 weeks ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 4 weeks ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 4 weeks ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 4 weeks ago
03.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close