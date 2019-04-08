Nipsey Hussle’s Memorial Will Be Thursday At Staple Center

Sources report that Nipsey Hussle’s family will hold a memorial service at the Staples Center in LA. The Center is a 21,000 seat venue and was the location of Michael Jackson memorial in 2009.

In the meantime….

The prosecutor of the OJ Simpson Case, Chris Darden, is scheduled to defend, Eric Holder, the man who shot and killed Rapper and community advocate Nipsey Hussle.

Christopher Darden became a household name when he helped prosecute ,unsuccessfully, O.J. Simpson in 1995 for the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald L. Goldman.

This news sent a painful tremor throughout those neighborhoods and the music industry of which the late Nipsey helped.

