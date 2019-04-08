Several Fires At Historically Black Churches Investigated

Investigators in Louisiana are working to determine whether several fires at historically black churches are connected.

There have been four fires in the past two weeks in Louisiana, and three of which were in the same county. Investigators are working to determine whether these fires are linked to each other.

Both the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms are investigating the fires.

“There is clearly something happening in this community,” said state fire marshal Marshal “Butch” Browning in a statement.

