Scripture For The Week “The Alpha and The Omega”

The Wings Of Inspiration Bible

Source: CeCe McGhee / CeCe McGhee

REVELATION 1:8 (KJV)

“I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the ending, saith the LORD, which is, and which was, and which is to come, the Almighty.”

Explanation:

The Lord, God himself is speaking—Letting us know that He is the First and Last, The Beginning and Ending of TIME. That He is omnipresent. He says He is—present, He was—past-tense, and He is Coming—future-tense. No matter how you look at it—God is, was, and always will be GOD, the ALMIGHTY!

Scripture For The Week “The Alpha and The Omega” was originally published on 955thelou.com

