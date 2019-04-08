CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Report: Beyoncé Turned Down Reebok Deal Because Pitch Meeting Had Zero Black People

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

More details are starting to emerge from Beyoncé‘s deal with Adidas. Among them, that there were offers from Jordan (Jumpman 23) and Under Armour, but Bey ultimately sided with the Three Stripes in a rather unique partnership. Or rather, Adidas was blessed to be chosen by Beyonce.

On ESPN’s The Jump on Thursday, ESPN writer Nick DePaula reported that Beyoncé ultimately chose Adidas after walking out of Reebok’s pitch meeting because none of the members of the team who would potentially be working with the global superstar reflected her background and race. “Nobody in this room reflects my background, my skin color, and where I’m from and what I wanna do,” Beyoncé reportedly told Reebok officials per DePaula, alluding to the importance diversity would play in regards to the relaunch of Ivy Park on a massive scale.

Adidas originals and Adidas’ artist partnerships have singlehandedly created an uptick for the brand in ways that athletics has not.. Despite signature endorsements from a number of stars in various fields, the most sought after shoe from Adidas belongs to Kanye West. The brand has shown a willingness to let the people they partner with bring their values and visions into particular fashion ventures.

For Reebok, it may be as big a gaffe as the time Nike tried to pitch Steph Curry with a powerpoint. It ultimately led to him going to Under Armour and the rest — is sneaker history.

