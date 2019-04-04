How Pastor John P. Kee Will Be Able To Release New Music For The Next 25 Years

Get Up Erica
| 04.04.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

When you hear the name, John P. Kee the first thing that comes to mind is living legend! The gospel singer is gearing up to release a next album on his new record label Entertainment One Nashville.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

During his interview, Kee spoke about his single “I Made It Out,” which is doing great. He mentioned that while in the studio with Zacaradi Cortez the song just formed.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Kee also mentioned that while working on an album he always has more songs he can possibly release.

He said, “I have new music that I can release for the next 25 years.”

SEE ALSO: John P. Kee Inks Deal With Entertainment One Nashville, Preps New Single With Zacardi Cortez

Kee left the interview by giving inspiring advice to young artists. Make sure you listen to the full interview with Pastor John P. Kee up top!

Kirk and Tammy Franklin

Red Carpet Rundown: Stellar Awards 2019 [PHOTOS]

90 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: Stellar Awards 2019 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: Stellar Awards 2019 [PHOTOS]

Red Carpet Rundown: Stellar Awards 2019 [PHOTOS]

Check out photos from the 34th annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas where gospel music's brightest stars showed up in their Sunday best!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

How Pastor John P. Kee Will Be Able To Release New Music For The Next 25 Years was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 4 days ago
04.01.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 4 days ago
04.01.19
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 2 weeks ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 2 weeks ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 3 weeks ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 3 weeks ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 4 weeks ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 4 weeks ago
03.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close