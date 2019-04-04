David and Tamela Mann Receive NAACP Image Award for Their Book Us Against the World: Our Secrets to Love, Marriage, and Family

Nashville, Tenn. (April 2, 2019) – David and Tamela Mann with Shaun Saunders received the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author for Us Against the World: Our Secrets to Love, Marriage and Family during the 50th Annual NAACP Image Awards March 30, 2019 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The book is published by W Publishing, an imprint of Thomas Nelson.

“We are honored and blessed by the recognition from the NAACP Image Awards for our book Us Against the World,” said David and Tamela who are currently performing before sold-out crowds on the Tyler Perry Madea Farwell Tour. “We hope readers are uplifted, spiritually encouraged, and feel inspired about love, family, and marriage when they read it.”

With a relationship spanning more than 30 years, David and Tamela are just as, if not more than, happily in love as they were in the early days of life together. In their book, Us Against the World: Our Secrets to Love, Marriage and Family, the superstar couple who has delighted and inspired audiences through music, plays, movies, and the television series’ Meet the Browns, The Manns, and Mann & Wife, candidly share a wonderfully inspiring, funny, and up-close look at their lives while offering hope and practical advice for building a strong relationship, marriage and family in the W Publishing book.

“Thomas Nelson is incredibly proud to be a part of David and Tamela Mann’s ministry. We are also deeply honored that the NAACP Image Awards has recognized the contribution of their book Us Against the World to supporting the spiritual and emotional health of African-American families and communities,” said Daisy Hutton, vice president and publisher, W Publishing. “The talent and commitment of the Mann family inspires us all to give our best back to the world every single day that we are in it, and their humility, faith, empathy, and tenacity challenge us all to work each day at becoming a better version of ourselves.

David and Tamela Mann are extraordinary human beings, and Us Against the World is an extraordinary.

