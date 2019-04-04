[POLL] Women Divided About Biden’s Affections

What do you think? Joe Biden is being accused of inappropriate affection. While some say it’s inappropriate others say, It’s simply a “human touch.” He’s a “warm, affectionate person.” ”He hugs everybody.”

In the days since allegations surfaced of uninvited touching on the part of Joe Biden, several women in politics and beyond have been coming to his defense, vouching for his character and saying it was merely his old-fashioned tactile style at issue — nothing intentional, and certainly nothing sexual.

On Wednesday night, The Washington Post reported that three additional women had recounted uncomfortable encounters with Biden. One of them, Vail Kohnert-Yount, said she was a White House intern in the spring of 2013 when she met Biden in the West Wing and that, as they chatted, he put his hand on the back of her head and pressed his forehead to hers and called her a “pretty girl.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed statements from some women that his physical contact with them made them uncomfortable, on camera for the first time since the allegations were made.

In a video posted online, Biden says he will be “more mindful” about respecting “personal space”.

