CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Police Find Teen With Backpack Filled With Bottle Of Gasoline After Two Churches Were Set On Fire

0 reads
Leave a comment
ladder fire truck

Source: Photo By Tom Carter / Getty

18-year-old, Jillian Robinson was arrested and is now being charged with felony arson and burglary after setting fire to two churches. According to Crime Online, the Utah teen caused almost $600,000 worth of damage.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Robinson is being accused of setting fire to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ and another church nearly a mile away.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Orem Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook and mentioned that several fires were set in the church. Reports state that Robinson was found outside on the sidewalk of the second church with a backpack that had a water bottle filled with gasoline, lighter and more in it.

SEE ALSO: Charlotte Police Shoot And Kill Man At Burger King

Inside one of the churches the phrase “Satan Lives” was written with a Sharpie marker. When Robinson was first asked about what happened she denied everything.

Later, in a written statement she admitted she only wanted to set a small fire.

She said, “I was angry and all I wanted to do was set a small fire and it got out of control. I fled the scene and didn’t look back. I felt like playing with fire because of my crazy life at home, this was not a hate crime.”

We will keep you posted on this story as more details become available.

Kirk and Tammy Franklin

Red Carpet Rundown: Stellar Awards 2019 [PHOTOS]

90 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: Stellar Awards 2019 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: Stellar Awards 2019 [PHOTOS]

Red Carpet Rundown: Stellar Awards 2019 [PHOTOS]

Check out photos from the 34th annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas where gospel music's brightest stars showed up in their Sunday best!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Police Find Teen With Backpack Filled With Bottle Of Gasoline After Two Churches Were Set On Fire was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 2 days ago
04.01.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 2 days ago
04.01.19
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 1 week ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 1 week ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 3 weeks ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 3 weeks ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 3 weeks ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 3 weeks ago
03.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close