Mr. Griffin: GRIFF Opens Up About His Relationship With His Dad And Meeting His Brother [VIDEO]

We all know GRIFF to be this fun loving man that wear his heart on his sleeve. While at the Stellar Awards, GRIFF was able to meet his brother Gary.
He talked about when the last time he saw their dad and Gary’s reply was, “Never.”
At that moment GRIFF wanted to hug his brother because he began thinking about his other siblings as well as how hurtful it would be if he never met or spent time with his children.
GRIFF began getting emotional as he talked about his relationship with dad as well as the hurt and pain his dad had by not having a man to look up to in his life. He also spoke about stopping this cycle.
His heart has been very heavy for the last three days, but he vowed to stay in his brother’s life and has even planned a trip for him to come visit.
Listen to GRIFF speak more about his brother as well as his divine assignment up top.
