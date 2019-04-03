We all know GRIFF to be this fun loving man that wear his heart on his sleeve. While at the Stellar Awards, GRIFF was able to meet his brother Gary.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

He talked about when the last time he saw their dad and Gary’s reply was, “Never.”

At that moment GRIFF wanted to hug his brother because he began thinking about his other siblings as well as how hurtful it would be if he never met or spent time with his children.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

GRIFF began getting emotional as he talked about his relationship with dad as well as the hurt and pain his dad had by not having a man to look up to in his life. He also spoke about stopping this cycle.

SEE ALSO: Mr. Griffin: I See Jesus In You [VIDEO]

His heart has been very heavy for the last three days, but he vowed to stay in his brother’s life and has even planned a trip for him to come visit.

Listen to GRIFF speak more about his brother as well as his divine assignment up top.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Mr. Griffin: GRIFF Opens Up About His Relationship With His Dad And Meeting His Brother [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com