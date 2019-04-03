CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

After 20-Years Atlanta Will Bring Back Freknik In A Family Friendly Form

2 reads
Leave a comment
Mixed racial group dancing

Source: FG Trade / Getty

It has been reported that this summer the city of Atlanta will bring back the once famous Freaknik street party. The new edition of the event will be a family friendly event.  The annual spring break themed event was a huge gathering in Atlanta that grew in numbers from the early 80’s to the late 90’s. The event attracted people from all over the country. It was a massive party with drinking and partying.

By 2010, then Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed banned any Freaknik related activities from being staged within the city. People on social media are questioning on why the name Freaknik and family friendly are being used in the same sentence. Just about everyone who commented about the event on social media feels the new event should have a new name and leave “Freaknik” in the past. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: wsbtv.com

Freaknik , Jerry Smith , Kasim Reed

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 2 days ago
04.01.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 2 days ago
04.01.19
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 1 week ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 1 week ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 3 weeks ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 3 weeks ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 3 weeks ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 3 weeks ago
03.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close