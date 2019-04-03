After 20-Years Atlanta Will Bring Back Freknik In A Family Friendly Form

It has been reported that this summer the city of Atlanta will bring back the once famous Freaknik street party. The new edition of the event will be a family friendly event. The annual spring break themed event was a huge gathering in Atlanta that grew in numbers from the early 80’s to the late 90’s. The event attracted people from all over the country. It was a massive party with drinking and partying.

By 2010, then Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed banned any Freaknik related activities from being staged within the city. People on social media are questioning on why the name Freaknik and family friendly are being used in the same sentence. Just about everyone who commented about the event on social media feels the new event should have a new name and leave “Freaknik” in the past. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: wsbtv.com

