Check Out The First Annual Triangle Activity, Camps and Track-Out Fair

Diddy Still Regrets Not Marrying Kim Porter, Tells Fans 'Don't Be Like Me'

[caption id="attachment_2942244" align="alignleft" width="925"] Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty[/caption] Sean "Diddy" Combs is still reflecting on the regret he has for not marrying Kim Porter. The music mogul took to social media on March 30 to share a personal story of the two and express how much he missed the mother of four of his children who tragically died last November. "I remember Kim flying to see me on the set of can’t nobody hold me down. She took like a 12 hour flight to LA and 3 hour ride to the desert. With no complaints. Was always ride or die. From day 1! I called her BONNIE AND I WAS CLYDE! This picture will go down in history as the first time I said she was MINE!!!!," he wrote. Diddy added, "AND THE FIRST TIME I TOLD HER I LOVE HER, little did I know I was hers. Miss you BONNIE ❤️ and will forever. Maaaaan life is beautiful to have had these experiences. Love you baby. @ladykp 🖤" https://www.instagram.com/p/BvogKRRHK_n/?utm_source=ig_embed Now, folks came into the Bad Boy's comments, calling the 49-year-old out for not marrying Kim and treating her better when she was alive. “And You Never Married her Whyyyyyyyyyy???? Yes I said it…..you fake….My opinion,” one fan said. Now Diddy did issue a response, “Never fake. I wasn’t ready and that’s it. I’m ready now but it’s [too] late. Don’t be like me.” Other commenters also brought up his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, while Porter was still alive. He admitted, “I was scared.” https://twitter.com/RiannaSoSweet/status/1111994680013701123 We all know Diddy's been blasted before for expressing his regret for Kim, but this time around folks definitely seemed split on this one. Take a look at what folks had to say: