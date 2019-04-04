Ice Like Kobe? Wendy Williams’ Husband Buys Her $40K Watch Amid Divorce, Cheating & Side Baby Rumors

It appears that Wendy Williams’ husband Kevin Hunter really believes diamonds are a girl’s best friend—or a good (and manipulative) way to try to make amends for trifflin’ a** behavior.

Amid rampant divorce rumors, apparently the 48-year-old bought the talk show host a $40,000 diamond watch last week from the swank NYC boutique Flawless Jewelry.

According to E! News, a source claims that he purchased the custom-made piece last Thursday.

“Kevin came in on Thursday and got Wendy a customized diamond encrusted Frank Muller watch,” a source familiar with the transaction exclusively told the entertainment website.

“The job cost $40,000. This is a customized piece,” adding, “Kevin comes in and sees Eddie from Flawless for pretty much all of his jewelry needs,” the insider reveals.

Now, initially, there were reports that Hunter may have been buying this watch for his alleged mistress and baby mama Sharina Hudson, but multiple reports refute that theory.

As we know, Hunter has a lot to apologize for to his wife of 22 years including allegedly having a decade long affair with Hudson, perhaps even having a baby with her. That, and Williams has been battling with addiction issues, which Hunter’s alleged cheating may have caused her to spiral.

Also, it was reported that Williams was allegedly rushed to the hospital after hearing of Hudson and Hunter’s bundle of joy. That, and the 54-year-old’s popular talk show is on another hiatus.

Despite all this drama about the couple, Hunter, who is also Williams’ manger, claims as a family they are “doing fine.”

“Wendy is doing well. We’re doing well as a family. We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves,” he told “Entertainment Tonight last month.

“It is a family process. Anybody that has to deal with this knows this is a family process … and we are dealing with it and moving forward.”

Listen…all we know is this: Wendy better not fall for the okedoke with this. That, and it’s not really a gift if he probably bought that watch with her hard earned money.

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Kevin Hunter’s Kobe move?

