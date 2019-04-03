Ex-Cop Sentenced To 20 Years After Daughter Died In Hot Patrol Car While She Had Sex With Supervisor

Former Mississippi Gulf Coast police officer Cassie Barker is headed to prison for the death of her 3-year-old daughter. Baker left in her child in her officer’s patrol car while she had sex with a police supervisor. CBS Biloxi, Miss. affiliate WLOX-TV reports that Barker the ex-Long Beach, Miss. police officer was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison in the 2016 death of Cheyenne Hyer.

The child was strapped in her car seat in the patrol car for four hours while Barker was with her then-supervisor. The car’s air conditioning was turned on but it wasn’t blowing cold air. The child was unresponsive and had a temperature of 107 degrees when Barker returned. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: cbsnews.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: