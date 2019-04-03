Working Mom Wednesday’s Tips On Decorating

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 04.03.19
melissa wade

In recognition of National Decorating Month, creative designer Demetrius Faison gives working moms tips on home and special event decorating.

Whether you are looking to decorate the home for spring or more so… if you are planning a wedding, birthday celebration, special event or even you Pastor’s anniversary.  Make is special with a unique look.

Listen to some special tips that may spark your creative decorating ability.

Listen as Melissa Wade talks with Demetrius Faison of Creative Touch, who has designed the stage for the Lamplighter Awards for many years.

Check out facebook live:

Social Media:

facebook:     creativetouchevents

insta:           @creativetouchevents

 

WORKING MOM WEDNESDAY PRESENTED BY BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS.

 

